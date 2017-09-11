Miss Texas slammed Trump's Charlottesville comments

Miss Texas 2017 Margana Wood participates in Question challenge during the 2018 Miss America Competition Show at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 10, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions) (Photo: Donald Kravitz, 2017 Getty Images)

Disagreeing with President Trump was a common theme during the Miss America 2018 competition Sunday.

During the question and answer portion of the evening, multiple contestants were asked about politically-focused topics — and they didn't hold back.

Miss Texas Margana Wood, a University of Texas student from Houston, was asked about Trump's comments on the events in Charlottesville last month.

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," she answered. "And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all American feel safe in this country, that is the number one issue right now.”

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis was asked whether she thought the Trump campaign was innocent or guilty in reference to colluding with Russia.

“Right now, I would have to say innocent, because not enough information has been revealed. We are still investigating this, and I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent," Davis responded. "And if we do find the evidence that they have had collusion with Russia, then they should — the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly.”

When asked about whether confederate statues should be removed or stay in place, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel said they should be relocated into museums.

“We are truly defined by our country’s history, and I don’t think it’s something that we need to forget," she responded. "We need to always remember it and honor our history of America because it truly makes us who we are as Americans. So they should be moved to museums.”

The newly-crowned Miss America 2018 (Miss North Dakota Cara Mund) was also asked a political question on her way to the crown.

Her question focused on the Trump administration's decision to pull out of the Paris agreement, the international agreement to lower greenhouse emissions and reduce man-made climate change.

“I do believe it’s a bad decision. Once we reject that, we take ourselves out of the negotiation table. And that’s something that we really need to keep in mind," Mund answered. "There is evidence that climate change is existing, so whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that table. And I think it’s just a bad decision on behalf of the United States.”

Trump has no official connection to the Miss America competition. He did own the Miss Universe Organization, another major pageant, but sold it in 2015.

