Miranda Lambert leads Country Music Association Awards nominations; Read the full list

Miranda Lambert is the leading nominee for the 51st Country Music Association Awards.
Lambert has five nominations including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single and Song of the Year and Video of the Year.
The 51st annual CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena 7 p.m. Nov. 8 on ABC.
Lambert’s platinum-selling double album The Weight of These Wings carried her to the coveted position atop the list of CMA nominees. Home to Tin Man, which is nominated for Single and Song of the Year, The Weight of These Wings was released in November. Lambert has won CMA’s Album of the Year twice, the last of which was in 2014 for Platinum. This is her 11th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, an award she’s won consistently since 2010. With 12 trophies total, Lambert is the winningest female in the history of the CMA Awards.
Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Brothers Osborne revealed the nominees in six of twelve categories on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday morning.
Other leading nominees include Keith Urban and Little Big Town, with four nominations each. Urban and Little Big Townare both seasoned contenders. Urban, a 10-time CMA winner, picked up his first nomination and win in 2001. Little Big Town was first nominated five years later in 2006.
Eric Church, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each earned three nods.
First time nominees include Alaina, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Brett Young, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and LOCASH.
“The talent of the past year for country has been exceptional,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “It’s great to see nominee names that have graced the list before, and continue to deliver quality artistry. It’s equally thrilling to see six new names ushering in a new generation earning their first CMA Awards nods.”
51st CMA Awards nominations:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))
Better Man - Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell
Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Mix Engineer: Eric Masse
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
Producer: busbee
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Producer: Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
Better Man
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Blue Ain’t Your Color
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
Body Like A Back Road
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Dirt On My Boots
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
Tin Man
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each Artist)
Craving You - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill A Word - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney with P!nk
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))
Better Man – Little Big Town
Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Director: Carter Smith
Craving You – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
