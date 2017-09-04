Miranda Lambert leads Country Music Association Awards nominations; Read the full list

Miranda Lambert performs during CMA Fest 2017 in June. (Photo: Larry McCormack / Tennessean.com)

Miranda Lambert is the leading nominee for the 51st Country Music Association Awards.

Lambert has five nominations including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single and Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

The 51st annual CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena 7 p.m. Nov. 8 on ABC.

Lambert’s platinum-selling double album The Weight of These Wings carried her to the coveted position atop the list of CMA nominees. Home to Tin Man, which is nominated for Single and Song of the Year, The Weight of These Wings was released in November. Lambert has won CMA’s Album of the Year twice, the last of which was in 2014 for Platinum. This is her 11th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, an award she’s won consistently since 2010. With 12 trophies total, Lambert is the winningest female in the history of the CMA Awards.

Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Brothers Osborne revealed the nominees in six of twelve categories on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday morning.

Other leading nominees include Keith Urban and Little Big Town, with four nominations each. Urban and Little Big Townare both seasoned contenders. Urban, a 10-time CMA winner, picked up his first nomination and win in 2001. Little Big Town was first nominated five years later in 2006.

Eric Church, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each earned three nods.

First time nominees include Alaina, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Brett Young, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and LOCASH.

“The talent of the past year for country has been exceptional,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “It’s great to see nominee names that have graced the list before, and continue to deliver quality artistry. It’s equally thrilling to see six new names ushering in a new generation earning their first CMA Awards nods.”

51st CMA Awards nominations:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))

Better Man - Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce



Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge



Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell



Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore



Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Mix Engineer: Eric Masse



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce



From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton



Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

Producer: busbee



The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Producer: Dave Cobb



The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse



SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

Better Man

Songwriter: Taylor Swift



Blue Ain’t Your Color

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen



Body Like A Back Road

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne



Dirt On My Boots

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley



Tin Man

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall





FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood





MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae



MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

Craving You - Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill A Word - Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney with P!nk

Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

Better Man – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long



Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith



Craving You – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy



It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

