Mindy Kaling confirms her pregnancy, exclaims she is 'really excited'

Mindy Kaling has confirmed it: Motherhood is one of the actress's next Projects.

Reports surfaced in July that The Mindy Projectshowrunner is expecting, but she's been tight-lipped about the news, and has not responded to requests for comment to USA TODAY.

Chatting with Sunday Today's Willie Geist in a clip that aired on the Today show Tuesday, Kaling revealed she was "really excited" to become a mom.

“It’s so unknown to me," she told Geist, smiling. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Though Kaling has written about her dating life in best-sellers Why Not Me (2015) and Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (2011), and a Twitter exchange with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had the Internet hoping the two were an item, she's been quiet about her current romantic life and identity of the father.

When asked about the kind of mother she longed to be, however, the Wrinkle in Time actress delighted Geist with her humor.

“As you know, it’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent," she began. "So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."

Putting jokes aside, she spoke sincerely of her mother who died after battling pancreatic cancer in 2012. "My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us but just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Kaling shared. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with, and she was just so supportive of that, and if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Geist's full interview with Kaling airs on Sept. 10.

