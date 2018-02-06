Miley Cyrus sends gift, greetings to 90-year-old Bingo caller

Huge silver Mylar balloons – hung against a black curtain in an event space at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club – spelled out the name Shirley Claire. They were a gift from singer and actress Miley Cyrus, on the occasion of Shirley’s 90th birthday.

Claire, a petite, feisty and limber nonagenarian who used to be a showgirl and a Palm Springs Follies dancer, performed in Cyrus’ Younger Now video.

Claire walked side-by-side with Cyrus during one part of the video and was kissed on the lips by the 25-year-old pop star. Shirley also appeared with Cyrus in a live performance of the song during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27, 2017.

Shirley Claire kicks up her leg at her 90th birthday celebration at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs on Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Denise Goolsby/The Desert Sun)

Cyrus, who was invited but unable to attend the birthday bash, sent balloons and best wishes to her Younger Now dance partner.

The two shared some intimate moments during the performances – some scripted, some spontaneous.

“She kissed me five times because we had to do five takes and she kissed me full on the mouth – no tongue,” Claire said, laughing. “She’s a hell of a nice gal – she’s one of the nicest people you ever want to meet.”

Claire was recruited to perform in the video after being “discovered” while hosting her Monday night Bingo game at the Ace Hotel.

“I was just doing another night at Bingo and I got a telephone call the next day from an agent saying, ‘We want you to do the Miley Cyrus video,’ and so I said, ‘Gee that’s wonderful, how come you’re calling me?’ and she said the producer came in and saw me during Bingo last night and he was (interested in) hiring someone my age."

“I couldn’t have been treated more like a movie star,” she said of the experience. “We were all older people – they treated me like I was some kind of rare thing that was going to break any minute and I’m kicking ass with everybody over there.”

Claire performed on America’s Got Talent during its 10th season.

“I sang “I’ve gonna live ‘til I die, I’m gonna laugh til I cry …," she said, singing the words.

Then Claire segued into a riff about facing death.

“No matter how old one is, one gets up every morning and they don’t think, ‘I’m going to be 90,’ you wake up and say, ‘What the (expletive) am I gonna do today,’ and you try to get through the day," Shirley said. "There is no difference (between 80 and 90 years old), except at 90 I have a strong, very impending knowledge that my time is ending. This is what happens at 90 because you know when it’s past a hundred the quality of life sucks, probably, so at 90, I’m looking at death, in my own way. I never thought about it at 80, but there’s something about 90, you know you’ve only got 10 years and then, who really knows.”

But, she added, “Life has been so good to me since I got older."

You wouldn’t know Claire was 90 – she looks a good 20 years younger – and she’s non-stop energy when she’s running Bingo, which she’s done for the past three years at the hotel.

“I like the meeting of the people from all over the world as they (have) here at the ACE Hotel … and I never know what I’m going to do until I play with the people, because it’s different every time. I haven’t got a single idea of what I’m going to do. I just start and I just freelance.”

“That’s the only rest I get is when I’m actually calling Bingo,” she said.

That would be when Claire actually stops and calls out the letters and numbers for the crowd that gathers for the games at the Ace Hotel’s King’s Highway restaurant.

Otherwise, she’s in perpetual motion.

“Every other Bingo game (I sing) a song, so I’m working that room all the way from one end to the other for two solid hours," she said. "I never take a break.”

Singer Miley Cyrus sent the silver Mylar balloons in celebration of Shirley Claire's 90th birthday bash at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs on Jan. 11, 2018. Claire performed in Cyrus's 'Younger Now' video and performed with Cyrus during the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017. (Photo: Denise Goolsby/The Desert Sun)

During her birthday celebration at the Ace Hotel – attended by at least 50 friends and admirers – glasses of champagne were raised in her honor.

At one point, she dropped an expletive during the toast, and the room broke out in laughter.

“I’m told I have a potty mouth … I’ll tell you one thing about me, I know why I swear a lot – not a lot, but at least initially to clear the air, is people think that you have to be especially nice to people if they’re over a certain age," she said. "And I don’t feel a certain age, therefore, if cussing gets me someplace, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to be right there with the boys.”

Longtime friends, including Irwin Rubinsky, Mara Getz and Derrick Lewis, were in attendance at the birthday bash, which was held about a week after her actual birthday.

Shirley was born on Jan. 6, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas.

“She’s taken a lickin’ and kept on tickin," Lewis said. "The only way you get through life is to keep moving forward and this lady is the inspiration for that.”

