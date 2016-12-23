Miles Teller's truck flips in Uber accident

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: Actor Miles Teller attends the 20th Century Fox press room during Comic-Con International 2015 at the Hilton Bayfront on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2015 Getty Images)

Miles Teller walked away from a bad car accident before Christmas.

On Thursday night, TMZ and E! News report the actor's Bronco hit an Uber-operated vehicle in Los Angeles and flipped over.

TMZ says police have deemed Teller, 29, was not at fault, stating that "the Uber driver made a left when it was unsafe."

On Twitter, the actor said he and his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, "are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable. This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away."

According to E!, Sperry and an Uber passenger sustained minor injuries, but only the Uber passenger was transported to the hospital.

Sperry shared a photo of her beau's restored blue Bronco last year on Instagram.