Michael Moore led Broadway audience to Trump Tower

Michael Moore attends the Turner Upfront 2017 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Moore's new Broadway show may be called The Terms of My Surrender, but it's clear he has no interest in surrendering offstage.

Shortly after President Trump held a press conference during which he condemn "both sides" for the deadly violence in Charlottesville Saturday, Moore posted a message on Facebook inviting people to join him in protest outside Trump Tower Tuesday.

"Time to nonviolently express our rage," he wrote.

After ending his show that night, the 63-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker delivered, rounding up his audience in buses and, together, heading to Trump Tower where the president is currently staying for the first time since his inauguration.

Moore, who wore a hat with the words "NO SURRENDER," posted a video of the eventon Facebook.

Protesters held signs with words like "#RESIST" and chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA." Mark Ruffalo and Olivia Wilde also joined the protest.

Ruffalo and Moore also held a candlelight vigil "in solidarity with the folks of Charlottesville," Ruffalo explained in a Facebook video, for Heather Heyer who was killed in Charlottesville Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

