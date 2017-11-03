KHOU
Michael Jackson's son Prince injured in motorcycle accident

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:08 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

LOS ANGELES - Michael Jackson’s son Prince was involved in a motorcycle accident Thursday, according to reports. He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital but is doing OK now.

"Earlier this morning, Prince Jackson was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle while en route to his college in Los Angeles," a representative for Jackson told TODAY.  "He sustained a knee injury and multiple lacerations."

The  representative told TODAY the 20-year-old was treated and released and is recovering at home. 

