Melania Trump nails diplomatic first lady style with red Dior skirt suit in Paris

Melania looks first lady chic starting her trip to Paris. (Photo: IAN LANGSDON, EPA)

Melania Trump may be an American in Paris, but she's taking the cultural diplomacy part of the quick trip serious, as evidenced by her travel wardrobe.

Walking off Air Force One early Thursday, it was obvious her bright red Dior skirt suit was a nod to the country and one of their most famous exports: fashion.

And its equally obvious that Trump has been keeping up with her fashion history.

Her tailored jacket and A-line skirt resemble Christian Dior's famous "New Look," a revolutionary style that the late designer and founder of the fashion house invented after WWII. Trump's cinched-waist jacket is a modern take on the Bar Jacket, one of the famous pieces from the 1947 collection that launched the look. At the time, before bandage dresses and when women wouldn't dare to go without a slip, the garment's form-fitted style that followed the curves of a woman's body was astoundingly nuveaux.

Her stylist, Hervé Pierre, who designed her inaugural gown, put a lot of thought into the look, according to WWD. The French designer earned his citizenship last year, and took the challenge of this trip seriously.

“My job is to make this woman look beautiful and she’s representing the country,” Pierre told the fashion site. “For me, it’s about this legacy of this woman. A lot of people have good taste in fashion and it is very easy to find a nice pair of shoes to go with a dress.”

Melania making time to visit with children at Necker Hospital in Paris. (Photo: Aurelien Meunier, Getty Images)

The first lady is joining her husband on a two-day visit to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and be the guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations. Shortly after arrival, she stopped at the Necker Hospital for children, which she's made a routine on her travels.

