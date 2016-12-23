Megyn Kelly tweet-attacks Shutterfly for 'lying' about Christmas card order

Honoree Megyn Kelly attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 most influential people in the world, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

And now, another lesson from 2016: Do not mess up Megyn Kelly's Christmas card order.

If you do, she's likely to do something she "never" does: Take to Twitter to call you a liar. Accuse you of a "coverup." Declare you deserve to be "shamed."

It will not be pretty.

It's been a tumultuous year of lessons for all, but especially for Fox News star Kelly, who was crudely attacked by then-GOP nominee Donald Trump after a presidential debate, published a bestseller (Settle for More is #24 on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list), helped take down the Fox media maestro, Roger Ailes, who made her a star, and now finds herself the most coveted soon-to-be-free agent journalist in all of TV news.

But Kelly spent part of Friday fulminating in tweets against Shutterfly, the online publishing service best known for its photo books and do-it-yourself greeting cards. She was peeved, very peeved, about how they handled her family Christmas card order, which, apparently, did not get sent.

Hey @Shutterfly- thanks for lying for weeks about sending out our Christmas card order only to admit today it was all B.S. #notprofessional — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 23, 2016

"I will never use this service again," she declared in the next tweet, adding she was lied to by Shutterfly up until they "admitted later they failed & covered it up."

Something had to be done.

FWIW, I have never used twitter to publicly shame a company before in my life.@Shutterfly was so outrageously deceptive, they deserved it. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 23, 2016

Some of Kelly's many Twitter fans sent her suggestions: Next time, try Simply To Impress, offered one tweeter, who described the service as "cheaper, better and faster!"

"Great! Am in the market for a new service & will definitely check out @SimplytoImpress. Everyone makes mistakes but lying is a deal breaker," Kelly replied. Let that be another lesson for all.

USA TODAY reached out to Shutterfly for comment or explanation but there was no immediate response. The company has not responded on Twitter.

