Recording artist Meghan Trainor performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

HOUSTON- Meghan Trainor will not be able to perform at RodeoHouston in March due to a "doctor-mandated extended vocal rest," show officials announced on Saturday.

Trainor's show was scheduled for March 14. According to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials, they are currently looking to book a new artist for that night.

“We have heard that Meghan Trainor’s recovery is coming along great and is headed in the right direction,” said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO. “We wish her the best and can’t wait to see her performing very soon!”

Tickets purchases for the show are still valid, but refund information will be announced next week.

RodeoHouston takes place March 7-26.

