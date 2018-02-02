Meghan Markle takes podium for first-ever royal speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attends the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to really "suit" each other.

The royal couple, both looking sharp in suits, made their first official evening appearance together since their engagement at the Endeavour Fund Awards Thursday in London.

It was there that Markle took the podium for her first-ever royal speech during the event that celebrates the achievements of injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

"I'm truly privileged to be here," Markle said confidently, before presenting the Celebrating Excellence Award to Daniel Claricoates, a Royal Marine veteran who has battled post-traumatic stress and "now works with children, assisting them to foster their own spirit of adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Team."

Prince Harry also presented, giving out the Henry Worsley Award and saying, "You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities for you."

Arriving at the event under a gray umbrella, Markle opted for a black suit, white top and black pumps. She wore her hair down with natural-looking makeup.

Couples who suit together, stay together? (Photo: BEN STANSALL, AFP/Getty Images)

Harry wore a smart blue suit and black tie.

The happy couple. (Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images)

Harry and Markle also greeted guests during a pre-ceremony reception.

The public engagements are part of Markle's royal training before their wedding in May.

