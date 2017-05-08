Meghan Markle attends polo match featuring Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) - American actress Meghan Markle's attendance at a celebrity polo match in which Prince Harry played is increasing British press speculation about their relationship.

Photographs from the Saturday's match Markle on the sidelines, but the appearance is being hailed as her first public event with Harry.

The Sunday Telegraph published a grainy shot of Markle under the headline "It's Getting Serious: Meghan's High-Society Debut." The Sunday Mirror said "Meghan Makes her Markle at Harry Polo."

Prince Harry's office at Kensington Palace did not comment on the images.

The palace said in a statement issued Saturday that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, have taken part in polo fixtures since 2007 to raise money for charity, bringing in 10 million pounds ($12 million) to date.

