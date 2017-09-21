Matthew Broderick will be adult Ralphie Parker on 'A Christmas Story' live musical

CULVER CITY, CA: Actor Matthew Broderick speaks onstage at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Morgan Freeman held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI, 2011 Getty Images)

Matthew Broderick won't shoot his eye out this Christmas, but he will narrate Fox's live adaptation of A Christmas Story.

Broderick joins the cast of the musical as the grown-up version of Ralphie Parker, the movie's original protagonist. The adult Parker narrates the adaptation while remembering one of his first Christmases.

Maya Rudolph will also star in A Christmas Story Live.

The live musical is based off the original movie, which was released in 1983. The songs featured in the production are inspired by the Broadway musical adaptation of the film.

Broderick is no stranger to Broadway — he's performed in several shows, including The Producers and It's Only a Play.

A Christmas Story Live! will air on Fox Dec. 17.

