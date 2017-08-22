Mark Wahlberg tops 'Forbes' highest paid actors list

Mark_Wahlberg_1028 (Photo: KHOU)

It's Markie Mark vs. The Rock. And the former boy-bander came out on top in 2017.

Mark Wahlberg is this year's highest paid actor, Forbes announced Tuesday, along with a list of other top-earning actors.

Wahlberg made $68 million, which Forbes attributed to his work on films like Transformers: The Last Knight, which hit theaters earlier this summer. The publication noted that the movie's poor box office performance didn't impact Wahlberg's paycheck.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, fell second to Wahlberg after scoring last year's top spot. The actor's earnings ($65 million) came from summer snoozer Baywatch and his starring TV role in Ballers, Forbes said.

Third place went to Vin Diesel, who made $54.5 million, thanks in part to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Adam Sandler, who Forbes said earns his spot from a deal with Netflix (in which he makes four movies), and Jackie Chan rounded out the top five.

This year's actors boast much higher figures than this year's actresses, announced last week. The highest paid actress for 2017, Emma Stone, made $26 million, which is just over half of the paycheck for Jackie Chan ($49 million), who came in at number five.

The actors list was also more diverse, featuring talents like Samuel L. Jackson and Shah Rukh Khan, while the actresses list included only white stars.

See below for other actors who made the list.

