Marilyn Manson splits with longtime bassist following rape allegations

Marilyn Manson performs at the Rock on the Range Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 15, 2015. (Photo: STEVE C.MITCHELL, EPA-EFE)

Marilyn Manson will no longer perform with his longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez.

Ramirez (real name: Jeordie White) was accused of rape this week by Jack Off Jill singer Jessicka Addams, who shared in a Facebook post that White physically and sexually assaulted her while they were dating.

"I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson," Manson shared in a Twitter statement. "He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well."

Earlier this month, Manson canceled nine tour dates after suffering an injury from a falling stage prop. White will not appear with the band on their upcoming tour in support of their new album Heaven Upside Down, which kicks off Nov. 5 at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in Devore, Calif.

White, a former member of the band A Perfect Circle who has also played with Nine Inch Nails, joined Manson's band in the early '90s and has played with them on-and-off in the decades since.

In her Facebook post, Addams describes enduring years of abuse from White, and also accused her record label of blackmailing her into staying silent.

"In 1997, I was warned by my band’s record company that if I revealed my story publically, there would be a very good chance that my band Jack Off Jill would be blackballed by concert promoters, radio programmers, and other bands and their managers," she writes.

"The label blatantly feared the big machine behind Marilyn Manson would use their power to destroy not only Jack Off Jill, but my name, Jessicka, as well. The pressure and guilt of the inevitable repercussions of my rape story affecting my band’s livelihood, happiness and success kept me silent for years."

