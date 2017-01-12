Marie Osmond: I'm not performing at inauguration

You can all stop talking about
The stories started when Osmond did a video interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this week, during which she was asked if she'd been invited, and if so, would she do it?
"I have not," she answered, adding, "I don't get political ... But when it comes to our country, I think we need to unite. And to not support our president, I think, is wrong. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad.
Note: She never said, "Yes, I would perform."
In Thursday's statement, she explained, "I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate."
She added that she has performed for previous presidents and takes kids from her
