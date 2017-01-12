Marie Osmond: I'm not performing at inauguration

Marie Osmond (born October 13, 1959) (Photo: KHOU)

You can all stop talking about Marie Osmond performing for Donald Trump at next week's inauguration because it's not happening.

The Donny & Marie star, Dancing With the Stars alumna and Nutrisystem pitchwoman issued a statement via Twitter Thursday asserting, "Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration. So let me be clear: I have no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!"

The stories started when Osmond did a video interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this week, during which she was asked if she'd been invited, and if so, would she do it?

"I have not," she answered, adding, "I don't get political ... But when it comes to our country, I think we need to unite. And to not support our president, I think, is wrong. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America . We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should."

Note: She never said, "Yes, I would perform."

In Thursday's statement, she explained, "I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate."

She added that she has performed for previous presidents and takes kids from her Children's Miracle Network Hospitals charity to the White House every year to meet the occupant, "regardless of who the sitting president is."

