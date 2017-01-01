Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

"Stuff happens." Only Mariah Carey didn't put it quite like that early Sunday, when she acknowledged in a tweet that her
The problem appeared to be "technical difficulties" while she was lip-syncing some of her hits, but she also had trouble reaching some notes when she tried to sing.
The diva of divas appeared to be perturbed about it at the time:
She stopped attempting to sing Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she told the crowd.
Later, she stopped singing We Belong Together after another malfunction. “It just doesn’t get any better,” she said, and left the stage.
"Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017," the tweet read, after an introductory sentence that can't be reproduced here.
Carey was the headliner for the annual Times Square New Year's bacchanal,
Carey has had a history of vocal breakdowns in concerts in recent years, when she appeared unable to hit high notes despite her multi-octave range. In the smartphone era, the full Monty of her embarrassment has been captured on video, posted by mocking TMZ or on YouTube by disgruntled members of the audience.
In 2014, for instance, she had a bad night in Tokyo kicking off The Elusive Chanteuse tour, sounding unsteady on several songs, including Hero and Vision of Love, and failing to hit high notes she has always hit before. TMZ and critics on social media ensured the rest of the world could witness it.
Of course, she did have some defenders for her New Year's Eve 2017 performance. "Mariah Carey fails better than 99% of the world succeeds," tweeted Dave Holmes.
