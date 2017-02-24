Mardi Gras! Galveston guide for weekend #2

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

GALVESTON - It’s time to let the good times roll again in Galveston for round two of Mardi Gras. The second weekend of paries, parades and concerts continue through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Friday's fun kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade on the Strand. The Krewe Babalu 12th annual All Krewe Parade follows at 8 p.m. on Ship's Mechanic Row. Take a walk on the wild side with the Krewe of Maximillian Parade at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for parade routes

On Saturday, the parades get rolling at 11 a.m. with the Krewe d'Esprit Rosaire Parade on the Seawall. Head over to the Entertainment District at 1 p.m. for the Z Krewe's Z Processional on Ship's Mechanic Row. The Mardi Gras King's Parade follows at 2:30 p.m. on the Strand. The Laissez Bon Temps Rouler Parade rolls through the Strand at 3:30 p.m. You won't want to miss Galveston's largest Mardi Gras parade which starts on the seawall at 6:30 p.m. The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade rolls through the Strand and ends on 25th Street.

On Sunday, you can catch the Shriners Hospital for Children and Sunshine Kids at noon in the Entertainment District. The adorable Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade featuring costumed pets starts at 1:30 p.m., also in the Entertainment District. More cutenesss follows at 3 p.m. with the Mardi Gras Children's Parade at 3 p.m. at 25th and Santa Fe Place.

Mardi Gras! Galveston wraps up with the Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Post Office Street and 25th.

Weekend Concert schedule on Budweiser Main Stage

Friday 2/24/17

Brandon McDermott @ 5:30 pm

Mike Ryan @ 8:30 pm

Stoney LaRue @ 10:30 pm

Saturday 2/25/17

Mozelle @ 2:00 pm

O.G.R.E. @ 4:00 pm

Will Makar @ 8:30 pm

Kiss Alike @ 11:00 pm

Sunday 2/26/17

Kevin Anthony @ 12:00 pm

Bilge Pumps @ 3:00 pm

For more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.

