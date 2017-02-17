Mardi Gras! Galveston gets rolling this weekend

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment. (Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau)

GALVESTON - It’s time to let the good times roll in Galveston. Mardi Gras kicks off this weekend with parades, concerts and a bunch of bead throwing.

The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island’s streets to life for two weeks of infectious merriment.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony followed by a 7 p.m. corresponding parade. At 8 p.m., more than 2,000 umbrella dancers will twist through the streets of downtown Galveston at the seventh annual Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade. At 10 p.m. the new Galveston PRIDE Parade will kick off and a number of concerts will keep the party going through the night.

Click here for parade routes

On Saturday, several parades will take place along Galveston’s Seawall and through the downtown Mardi Gras Entertainment District, including two of Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest events. Revelers won’t want to miss the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Kick-Off Parade at 12 p.m. or the Krewe of Gambrinus “Light Up the Night” Parade at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s live entertainment lineup will be headlined by alternative rock band Sugar Ray, which will perform at 6 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage located at 23rd and Strand inside the Mardi Gras Entertainment District.

For lovers of electronic dance music, the Fueled by Monster Electric Stage located at 21st and Mechanic streets will feature continuous, beat-thumping DJ concerts throughout the festival.

This Sunday is “Fiesta Gras” at Mardi Gras! Galveston – a new celebration highlighting Tejano music and culture with parades at 1 and 4 p.m. and a headline performance by four-time Grammy Award-winning group La Mafia at 2:30 p.m.

Next Friday, Mardi Gras will continue with a second weekend of festivities and run through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

For more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.

First Weekend Major Events

FRIDAY

5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: The Lineup (Budweiser Stage)

5:30 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony (Entertainment District)

7:00 p.m. George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Parade (Entertainment District)

7:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Brandon Rhyder (Budweiser Stage)

8:00 p.m. Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (Entertainment District)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJQwest (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Galveston PRIDE Parade (Entertainment District)

10:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Honeybrowne (Budweiser Stage)

11:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Villa (Electric Stage)





SATURDAY

9:00 a.m. Official Mardi Gras! Galveston 5K & 10K Run (Entertainment District)

12:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Mambo Jazz Kings (Budweiser Stage)

12:00 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

1:00 p.m. Zaniest Golf Cart Parade (Entertainment District)

3:00 p.m. Krewe d’iHeart Media Parade (Entertainment District)

4:15 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Zaemon (Budweiser Stage)

5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Pistol B (Electric Stage)

6:00 p.m. Krewe of Gambrinus Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

6:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Sugar Ray (Budweiser Stage)

9:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: DJ Bizonee (Electric Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Sprung (Budweiser Stage)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Tropkillaz (Electric Stage)

11:40 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Bright Lights (Electric Stage)

SUNDAY

1:00 p.m. LULAC 151 Tejano Gras Parade (Entertainment District)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: La Mafia (Budweiser Stage)

4:00 p.m. Mega 101 Parade (Entertainment District)

(© 2017 KHOU)