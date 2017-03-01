Man who handed out wrong Oscar card was told not to tweet during show

To tweet or not to tweet? That has become the question.
All eyes are suddenly on
Was that a breach of protocol?
Yes, USA TODAY has learned. PwC's public relations team was told in advance what Cullinan’s media protocol could be for the day, according to a person familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly about it.
Jimmy Kimmel explains that crazy Oscars finish (and how the set collapsed)
What we do know is that PwC has taken responsibility for the flub, which left confused La La Land producers onstage thanking the academy when really, the prize belonged to Moonlight.
Here's how the worst flub in Oscar history went down
Still, questions persist about how that was possible, given the history of care those envelopes are given backstage. It's brought increased attention to Cullinan's Twitter account, and the now-deleted smiling photo of Stone holding her award backstage around 9:05 p.m PT, minutes before the gaffe heard 'round the world.
Journalists are also prohibited from tweeting photos from backstage.
PwC declined to comment for this story.
Academy apologizes for Oscars best picture fiasco, vows 'action'
"We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars," the academy statement concluded.
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs