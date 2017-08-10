Man arrested for rushing stage at Britney Spears' Las Vegas show

Jesse Webb, 37, was arrested for jumping on stage during Britney Spears' Las Vegas show Wednesday. (Photo: Clark County, Nev. Detention Center)

Britney Spears' bodyguards and dancers earned their salaries Wednesday night, stopping a man who snuck onstage in Las Vegas, where the singer has a residency at Planet Hollywood, TMZ and Las Vegas' KNTV report.

A bodyguard standing to Spears' right noticed the man from across the stage and tried to get the singer's attention as she performed Crazy. But she didn't seem to catch on until her dancers and other guards had him pinned down.

Informed of what had happened, Spears' knees briefly buckled as she asked the guards if everyone else was OK and whether the man had a gun.

She was then ushered backstage while the man was handcuffed and escorted out and then later resumed the show.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told USA TODAY in a statement that they arrested 37-year-old Jesse Webb, whom security had asked to leave even before he got on stage.

They said he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center but as of the time of publication, he was not yet in their database.

Wednesday was Spears' first show back after a summer tour of Asia, she noted in a tweet earlier that afternoon.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM