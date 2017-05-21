'Mamma Mia' sequel 'Here We Go Again' coming next summer

(l-R) Christine Baranski, Merly Streep and Julie Walters in a scene from the 'Mamma Mia.' (Photo: Peter Mountain, Universal Studios)

Thank you for the sequel. Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again is coming to theaters next summer.

Universal Pictures announced that the $609 million 2008 musical Mamma Mia is underway, hitting screens in July 20, 2018, in time to mark the 10-year anniversary of the original.

The original film's cast, which includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth, will return for the sequel "with new additions joining them," according to a Universal release.

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of ABBA, will be aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers — with a selection of ABBA songs not featured in the first film.

