INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: (Front to back) Recording artists Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 503898889 ORIG FILE ID: 454101786 (Photo: Michael Buckner Getty Images)

Nicki's new song is a 'Major' collaboration.

The rapper teamed up with Major Lazer and R&B singer PartyNextDoor for Run Up, featuring all the EDM flourishes the producers are known for, last heard on their Justin Bieber-assisted hit Cold Water.



Minaj uses her airtime to name-drop Hillary Clinton , Monica Lewinsky and Sinead O'Connor , bragging about her wealth and, to fans' delight, hinting that her new album is on the way.