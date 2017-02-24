Mahershala Ali welcomes first child with wife Amatus Sami-Karim

Mahershala Ali just became a new dad. (Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscars weekend is just starting for Mahershala Ali, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.

But Ali already has reason to celebrate, sharing on Instagram that he and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim welcomed their first child together on Wednesday.

Along with the baby's birth date, Ali also shared the newborn's name, Bari Najma Ali.

Ali's full name is Mahershalalhashbaz, and in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last month about the couple's baby name deliberations, he promised "something a little bit simpler for our child."

The couple, who married in 2013, first shared their baby news in a December Instagram post.

