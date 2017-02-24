KHOU
Close

Mahershala Ali welcomes first child with wife Amatus Sami-Karim

Maeve McDermott , USATODAY , KHOU 5:29 PM. CST February 24, 2017

Oscars weekend is just starting for Mahershala Ali, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.

But Ali already has reason to celebrate, sharing on Instagram that he and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim welcomed their first child together on Wednesday.

Along with the baby's birth date, Ali also shared the newborn's name, Bari Najma Ali.

Ali's full name is Mahershalalhashbaz, and in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last month about the couple's baby name deliberations, he promised "something a little bit simpler for our child."

 

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

The couple, who married in 2013, first shared their baby news in a December Instagram post.

 

Amatus~Sami ✨

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories