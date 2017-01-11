Madonna: Trump presidency like 'being stuck in a nightmare'

Singer and actress Madonna and her husband and film director Guy Ritchie arrive with their daughter Lourdes at the opening of the Mario Testino photography exhibition January 29, 2002 at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The exhibition is a retrospective of celebrity portraiture by the acclaimed fashion photographer who has worked for all of the top fashion magazines and shot campaigns for a number of leading fashion houses. 150 works are on display, selected by Testino himself, including prints of Kate Moss, Robbie Williams, John Galliano and Princess Diana. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Photo: Anthony Harvey, Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna says President-elect Donald Trump winning the White House is "like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare."

The pop icon tells Harper's Bazaar in an interview for the magazine's February issue that election night "was just like watching a horror show." She says the feeling of Trump as president is comparable to going through a devastating breakup, saying "I wake up and I go, 'Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened.'"

The interview was conducted two weeks after the vote. She tells the magazine that Trump's win means she has to become "way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious."

She's also critical of fellow celebrities for not taking political stances.

