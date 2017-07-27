Madonna accepts damages from Mail Online publisher over privacy invasion

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Madonna says the star and her twin daughters have accepted damages from the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a "serious invasion of privacy."
Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story that gave details of her adoption of the twins from Malawi.
Jenny Afia, Madonna's lawyer, told a judge in London that the story, which was published while the adoption was underway, could have "threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls."
She said the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna's legal costs and undisclosed damages. Afia said Madonna would donate the damages to a pediatric hospital in Malawi.
Madonna was not at London's High Court for Thursday's hearing.
© 2017 Associated Press
