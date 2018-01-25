Lynyrd Skynyrd announces farewell tour

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2016 Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they’re coming to St. Louis this summer.

The band announced their final tour, “Survivors Farewell Tour,” Thursday morning.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, “we’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans. It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. For more information visit www.LiveNation.com.

The rockers are best known for their RIAA platinum-certified anthems “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With more than 30 million units sold over their career, the band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” has become a cultural icon that has spanned five decades. With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

