Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks on tap for TBS animated 'Cops' comedy

Louis CK, shown as the Stand Up For Heroes Show in November, will produce and star in 'The Cops,' an animated series for TBS. (Photo: Debra L Rothenberg, FilmMagic)

PASADENA, Calif. — A new animated comedy starring the dynamic duo of Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks has landed at TBS.

The cable network has ordered 10 episodes of The Cops, which the comedians also created and will produce with Greg Daniels (The Office).

The series follows two Los Angeles officers, Al (Brooks) and Lou (Louis C.K.), "trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both," the network said.

"Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you're not married to either."

The pair are no stranger to animated projects: Both co-starred in The Secret Life of Pets, while Brooks is fresh off Finding Dory.

FX Productions, where Louis C.K. has a development deal, is producing the series for TBS.

The series, due next year, continues a push by the network into animated comedy. It resurrected American Dad, canceled by Fox, and two other new series, Tarantula (about people in a seedy hotel) and Final Space, an "interstellar comedy."

