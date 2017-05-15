Loretta Lynn starts post-stroke rehab, doing 'great'

Singer/songwriter Loretta Lynn performs onstage during day 2 of the Big Barrel Country Music Festival on June 27, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel) (Photo: Stephen Lovekin, 2015 Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

Updates posted on her website and Twitter account Monday said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation.

The updates thanked fans for their prayers. "We're happy to report she's doing great," the tweet said.

Her website said Lynn has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn was taken to the hospital on May 4 after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. But her family and representatives have said since she is expected to make a full recovery.

In April, Lynn celebrated her birthday by playing two sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. She’s scheduled to return to the Ryman in August; those concerts were to coincide with the release of her forthcoming album, Wouldn’t It Be Great.

The Grammy-winner had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical Coal Miner's Daughter, which was made into a best-selling book and movie, as well as songs like You Ain't Woman Enough, The Pill, and One's on the Way.

