Loretta Lynn recuperating from a broken hip

George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Connie Smith and Alan Jackson perform onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony on Oct. 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Terry Wyatt, Getty Images for Country Music H)

Less than a year after a stroke forced her to cancel a number of tour dates and postpone an album release, country music legend Loretta Lynn has suffered another health setback.

According to a Monday morning Instagram post by her sister, country singer Crystal Gayle, Lynn fell and broke her hip last week. Gayle asked that "everyone send love and prayers" to Lynn.

Gayle added, "I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

Lynn celebrated her 85th birthday last April by performing some of her most enduring songs, like the feisty Fist City and her autobiographical hit Coal Miner's Daughter, during two sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. In May, she had a stroke, and, in order to focus on her recovery, she canceled shows and postponed the release of new album called Wouldn't It Be Great.

In September, she returned to the stage during the 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. By October, she had recovered enough to travel to Nashville and induct her friend Alan Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

