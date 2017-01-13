Lord Snowdon, queen's former brother-in-law and photgrapher, dies at 86

LONDON — Lord Snowdon, the society photographer and filmmaker who married Britain's
Buckingham Palace said that the queen, elder sister to Margaret who died in 2002, had been told of Snowdon's death.
He died peacefully at his home on Friday. Photo agency Camera Press confirmed his death.
One of the country's most famous photographers, Snowdon was one of the few top-echelon royals to hold down an outside job after he married Margaret in 1960, and his professional reputation grew steadily.
Snowdon was admired for his discretion, never speaking with the media about the breakup of the marriage in 1978, and rejecting offers to write a book about it. But over time, a number of details about his own complicated love life emerged, giving him a reputation as a man with a long list of lovers and mistresses.
They had met at a London party and managed to keep their courtship a secret in the months that followed, despite intense interest in Margaret's romantic life.
Unconventional, artistic and not nearly as wealthy as Margaret's other suitors, Armstrong-Jones lived in a studio in west London and did his own cooking. He was certainly not seen by the public and press as a royal prospect.
