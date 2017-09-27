KHOU
Location set for arrival of world's biggest bounce house in San Antonio

The Big Bounce America is a traveling bounce house that tours the country. And it's coming to the Alamo City in October. For more details, check out our story at KENS5.com.

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 5:06 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

We've known for weeks that the world's biggest bounce house was coming to San Antonio October 20-22. All we were waiting for was a location.

Well, now we know: Big Bounce America will set up at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on the east side of town, across the highway from the AT&T Center.

Tickets are already on sale and range from $5 to $15.

For more details, you can visit Big Bounce America's official website.

