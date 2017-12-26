LL Cool J opens up about his 'against-all-odds' success

2017 Kennedy Center Honorees (seated L-R) dancer,actress and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, TV writer Norman Lear, Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan and (standing L-R) Rapper LL Cool J and singer and songwriter Lionel Ritchie pose for a group photo at the conclusion of a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler - RC15E59417E0 (Photo: Mike Theiler)

(CBS NEWS) -- LL Cool J is the first rapper ever to be chosen for the Kennedy Center Honors. The two-time Grammy winner, actor and entrepreneur says his place in this year's ceremony is proof that dreams don't have deadlines.

He was one of rap's first solo stars. When a kid from Queens named James Todd Smith found his alter ego, LL Cool J, he found his ticket out.

"What did you hear in hip-hop and rap?" CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason asked.

"See, when you grow up in the inner city, you feel like nobody cares about you. You feel like – you feel invisible," LL Cool J said. "So the first time I heard these young, black men rapping on these records saying these rhymes –"

"They sounded powerful?" Mason asked.

"They sounded powerful, man. And in them sounding powerful, it made me feel powerful," LL Cool J said.

MORE: Read, watch the interview here

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.