LIVE BLOG: The Oscars!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES- It's movie's biggest night!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nominated films include La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and more. Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield are a few of the men nominated for best actor. Best actress nominees include big names like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards is airing live on ABC starting at 7:30 p.m. EST

If you can't watch the show on television, no worries! Check out our LIVE blog below:

8:01 p.m. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is the Oscar winner for best costume design!

And the winner for best costume design is #FantasticBeastsAndWhereToFindThem! #Oscars https://t.co/PAcQntTm7w — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) February 27, 2017

7:49 p.m. Mahershala Ali wins Oscar for best supporting actor for Moonlight.

"I'm so blessed to have had an opportunity." -Mahershala Ali #Oscars #Moonlight — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) February 27, 2017

7:32 p.m. The Oscars begin with a performance by Justin Timberlake.

7:02 p.m. Felicity Jone, an Oscars presenter, gives an interview.

6:43 p.m. Oscars performer John Legend gives an interview on the red carpet with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

6:31 p.m. Lead Actor nominee Andrew Garfield gives a red carpet interview.

#Oscars Lead Actor nominee Andrew Garfield has arrived! Watch his red carpet interview, brought to you by @walmart’s #TheReceipt. pic.twitter.com/ZAGhxsUYe8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

6:25 p.m. Halle Berry is giving us major volume with her curls tonight.

6:25 p.m. Nicole Kidman graces the red carpet in a nude gown.

Nicole Kidman hits the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/FAdvzAMy7b — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

5:46 p.m. Octavia Spencer is looking stunning!

4:45 p.m. Ruth Negga arrives in a red gown!

Ruth Negga's arrived to the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsAGGbFWgS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017

4:30 p.m. Stars begin to arrive at the Oscars Red Carpet.

