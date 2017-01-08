LIVE BLOG: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Actress Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Follow all of the action from the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards here.

And the winner of best actor in a drama tv series is Billy Bob Thornton for #Goliath! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B1URNnJf0b — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 9, 2017

And the winner of best supporting actor in a movie is Aaron Taylor-Johnson for #NocturnalAnimals! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5HOfd38H8I — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 9, 2017

5:30 p.m. - Stars are arriving on the red carpet!

Photos: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Let's do this! #GoldenGlobes carpet starts in 5 min pic.twitter.com/5JiUR1iQBa — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) January 8, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)