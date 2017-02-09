Lineups for SXSW speakers, film screenings and concerts announced

(L-R) Actor Jason Statham, director Paul Feig, actress Melissa McCarthy, actress Rose Byrne and actor Bobby Cannavale arrive at the premiere of "Spy" during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW, 2015 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - The red carpet will be rolled out soon for the South By Southwest festival in Austin.

The star-studded guest list was announced on Thursday.

Several celebrities are scheduled to speak at the festival. They include actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus, actor Seth Rogen, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Senator Cory Booker and WWE superstar John Cena.

They'll join a group of activists, politicians, and entrepreneurs who have also been chosen to speak.

A full list of musical talent scheduled to perform at the festival can be found here.

The festival includes conferences, film screenings, and concerts and has been taking place in the Texas capital for the last 29 years.

The festival kicks off on March 10 and concludes on March 19, 2017. You can register to attend here.

