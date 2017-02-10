Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend to perform at the Oscars

FILE PHOTO: Singer John Legend performs on stage at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci), 2013 Getty Images)

Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake will perform songs at the 89th Oscars on Feb. 26, along with John Legend, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced Friday.

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho will join Miranda on stage to perform his Oscar-nominated song, How Far I’ll Go, written for the animated hit.

Miranda, 37, will be flying in for his first Oscar show from London where he is shooting Disney's Mary Poppins. He could leave as the youngest artist ever to complete the EGOT by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Legend, who starred in La La Land, will perform both Audition (The Fools Who Dream) and City of Stars. The songs, sung by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the film, are both nominated for best songs. The music is by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Timberlake will perform his Oscar-nominated song Can’t Stop The Feeling from the animated movie Trolls.

Seventeen-time Grammy winner Sting will perform The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story, the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with J. Ralph for the documentary about the photojournalist killed by ISIS.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars. These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies,” De Luca and Todd said in a joint statement.

USA Today