Lena Waithe gave a powerful speech after making history for black women at the Emmys

Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari took home the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for their work on Master of None — but Waithe's powerful acceptance speech deserves an award of its own.

After thanking Ansari, her mom, her girlfriend and more, the actress and screenwriter took the time to give a major shout out to the LGBT community.

"And last but certainly not least, my LGBTQIA family. I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Everyday when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape, go out there and conquer the world, because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it," she said. "And for everybody out there that showed us so much love… thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a little queer black girl from the South side of Chicago. We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

Waithe also garnered a standing ovation for being the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing in a comedy series.

She and Ansari won the Emmy for the Thanksgiving episode of the comedy series, which follows Waithe's character as she discovers her sexuality and comes out to her friends and family.

Waithe told USA TODAY in May before the Season 2 premiere that Ansari was a vital piece in helping the story become part of the show.

"Aziz was like, 'OK, we have to tell that story. But I need you to help me write it, because I can’t tell the story the way you just did.' The brilliant writers’ room came up with the idea to tell the story over a series of Thanksgivings, and then when I went to London to shoot a movie, Aziz came to London and we wrote it in his hotel room in a couple days," she said.

