Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.
Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.
The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Pretty In Pink," "The Godfather: Part II," "Alien," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many other films and TV shows.
Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.
