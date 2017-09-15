KHOU
Close

Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

AP , KHOU 5:48 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Pretty In Pink," "The Godfather: Part II," "Alien," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many other films and TV shows.

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories