Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Rango" at Regency Village Theater on February 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.



Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.



The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Pretty In Pink," "The Godfather: Part II," "Alien," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many other films and TV shows.



Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

© 2017 Associated Press