LeBron teaming with Showtime on NBA documentary

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will help tell a story he's still shaping.

The Cavaliers superstar is teaming with Showtime on a documentary that will examine the modern NBA and the league's impact on popular culture. James, who has been producing TV and movie projects for several years, will serve as an executive producer with long-time business partner Maverick Carter.

The three-part documentary will be directed by filmmaker Gotham Chopra and premiere in 2018.

James has become one of the game's most transcendent players. The 32-year-old recently led Cleveland to its third straight Finals — his seventh consecutive trip. The three-time champion continues to play at an amazingly high level after 14 pro seasons.

"We developed the idea for these films because of the incredible, generational impact some of the NBA's most successful players have had on every aspect of American culture," said Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. "Gotham is the perfect filmmaker to bring these stories to life, and Showtime is the right platform to showcase how they were able to transcend the game and shape the culture in an unprecedented way."

Chopra previously produced and directed a successful documentary on Kobe Bryant.

"Despite the fact that I am a Boston Celtics fan to the bone, collaborating with Maverick and LeBron was an inspired opportunity," he said. "Sports in general and specifically the NBA provide a great backdrop for storytelling. But these films offer us a chance to go beyond that; to weave a broader cultural narrative in our current social climate."

