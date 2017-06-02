Leah Remini to join Kevin James's 'Kevin Can Wait'

Expect more comic moments this fall between 'King of Queens' alum Leah Remini, left, and Kevin James when Remini joins CBS's 'Kevin Can Wait' as a series regular. (Photo: Jeff Neumann, CBS)

King of Queens fans now have an extra reason to watch Kevin James's latest CBS sitcom: His Queens co-star Leah Remini is joining Kevin Can Wait as a series regular.

Remini, who played the wife of James's parcel delivery driver on Queens, guest-starred in the two-part season finale of Kevin as wisecracking, undercover police officer Vanessa Cellucci, a rival of James's Kevin. In the second season, she will continue in that role for the family sitcom, which features James as a married father who has just retired from the force.

After Queens, which ran from 1998 to 2007, Remini has had other acting roles, but she also has appeared on TV as herself in such diverse productions as ABC's Dancing with the Stars, in which she was a contestant and fill-in host, and the A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Kevin averaged 9.2 million viewers per episode in its first season.



© 2017 USATODAY.COM