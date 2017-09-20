Lawyer: Actress is 'not suing' Kevin Hart after Vegas encounter

On Saturday, Kevin Hart apologized to his family saying he made 'a bad error in judgment.' (Photo: Leon Bennett, FilmMagic)

The woman at the center of a new scandal involving Kevin Hart announced Wednesday that she is not suing the actor and that she would like to join forces with Hart against the unknown person who illegally recorded their encounter.

With lawyer Lisa Bloom by her side, Montia Sabbag introduced herself as a recording artist and an actress. Bloom said contrary to public opinion, Sabbag is not suing the actor after their "intimate relationship" roughly a month ago.

"I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since then my pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me. I am not an extortionist. I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws," Sabbag said.

Bloom called her client "a crime victim" of multiple felonies under state and federal law.

"Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart's private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them. It is a crime to secretly put a camera in a private place, like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to disseminate those images," Bloom said, seeming to reference attempts by an unknown party to shop the video as a sex tape.

Bloom said she and her client have "no evidence" that authorities are investigating the matter, and intend to "immediately" report the matter themselves.

"Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart," stated Bloom, calling the actor a "victim" as well. "This is not about money. We are not suing him. We are not making any claims against him. Any reports to the contrary are false."

On Saturday, Hart issued an apology to his wife and kids for an error in judgment that he says someone is using for financial gain.

"I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form," he says. "And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

Hart was candid, using profanity to characterize his situation: "It's a (profanity) moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior."

Hart concluded his message by taking a stand against the individual who has been trying to take advantage of the situation: "I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes."

Hart and wife Eniko Parrish have been married a year and are expecting a child. He has two older children with ex-wife Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9.

