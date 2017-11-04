Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage

US actor Laurence Fishburne (R) and his wife Gina Torres arrive for the screening of "Contagion" during the 68th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2011. "Contagion." (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI, 2011 AFP)

After quietly separating last year, Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) has now filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, his rep Alan Nierob confirmed to USA TODAY.

Fishburne, 56, cited irreconcilable differences in Thursday's filing as the reason for his breakup with Gina Torres (Suits), 48. The pair has a 10-year-old daughter together, and Fishburne is seeking joint custody.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states Fishburne and Torres have reached an agreement on how to distribute their assets.

The former couple married in September 2002 and Fishburne states they separated in October 2016.

Fishburne stars in Last Flag Flying, which was released Friday.

The divorce was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

USA TODAY has reached out to Torres's representative for comment.

Contributing: The Associated Press

