Lauren Conrad is pregnant!

Lauren Conrad sure knows how to make an announcement. The designer and former Hills star took to Instagram to share news of her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her sonogram and "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."
Conrad, 30, and Tell, 36, met on Valentine’s Day on a blind date set up by friends in 2012, announced their engagement in October 2013 and wed in September 2014 at a winery in Santa Ynez, California. This will be the couple's first child.
