Landry's launches 'Shark Attack' attraction on Galveston Seawall

Shark attack attraction on Galveston Seawall (Photo: The Galveston County Daily News)

(THE DAILY NEWS) -- After months of construction that resulted in the very hard-to-miss giant head of a shark appearing on Seawall Boulevard, Landry’s Inc. today will unveil its newest island attraction.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Landry’s will launch Shark Attack The Mysterious Underworld 5D at 2424 Seawall Blvd., packing in two attractions in a building formerly occupied by Domino’s Pizza.

The most striking is a scene in which visitors watch as a massive, angry shark attempts to break through what appears to be aquarium glass. The floor moves and water splashes as the shark thrashes and gets more agitated. Matrix Technology is the designer and creator of the attraction meant to make visitors feel very much a part of the frightening scene.

