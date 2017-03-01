Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé at Coachella

Coachella just tapped Lady Gaga as Beyonce's replacement. (Photo: AP/Getty)

Lady Gaga 's Super Bowl halftime show just got a sequel.

The singer will replace Beyoncé at Coachella, after the pregnant star announced she will not be performing at the festival due to health concerns, Lady Gaga confirmed on Twitterwith the message, "Let's party in the desert!"

Gaga will join the Coachella's other two headliners, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar , for the two-weekend festival in Indio, Calif. on April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Instead of performing at Coachella in April, Beyoncé will headline the festival in 2018, she announced in a joint statement with Parkwood Entertainment and the event's producer Goldenvoice earlier this month.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival ," the statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for understanding."

Beyoncé will not perform at Coachella, due to pregnancy concerns Lady Gaga, who will headline Coachella's Saturday night dates on April 15 and 22, will become the first woman to headline the festival since Bjork in 2007. Radiohead is scheduled to perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Following her Coachella appearance, Gaga's Joanne World Tour kicks off on Aug. 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. before traveling to venues across the U.S., including The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the Verizon Center in Washington and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, ending on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City .

