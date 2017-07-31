Lady Gaga fires back at Dr. Luke regarding case against Kesha

Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (USA Today)

Though Kesha has had a powerful musical comeback this month, the singer is still embroiled in a lawsuit with producer Dr. Luke. Now, Lady Gaga is involved, too.

Gaga has been subpoenaed in Dr. Luke's defamation case against Kesha because she has relevant information, says a statement provided to USA TODAY by Linda Carbone, Dr. Luke's representative.

"Various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities. Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” the statement says. "This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Luke's lawyers have also made accusations that Gaga has "spread negative messages" and joined what they describe as Kesha's "smear campaign" against the producer, including urging Sony Music to cut ties with him.

But Gaga, who's been publicly supportive of Kesha in the Praying singer's legal battle with Luke, fired back at the producer's team.

“As Lady Gaga‘s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” Gaga's representative shared in a statement Saturday to Variety and Rolling Stone. “Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga‘s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

