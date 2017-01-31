Lady Gaga credits lilttle sis with NRG roof stunt idea

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Lady Gaga has arrived in Houston for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show and she’s confirmed rumors that she’ll perform while suspended from the roof of NRG Stadium.

Gaga told the Boston radio show Karson & Kennedy that her younger sister, Natali, came up with the idea for the daredevil stunt.

“My sister was like, ‘I know, let’s suspend you in the air!'” Gaga said, laughing.

Gaga said the NFL is on board with the idea.

“They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super supportive,” she said in the radio interview. “They’ve been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It’s been great.”

We’re excited too! Even more so after watching this tease video posted on YouTube by halftime sponsor Pepsi.

Gaga has been rehearsing for weeks in Los Angeles. Now, she's moved the rehearsals to Houston. On Monday, the singer shared an Instagram photo of her doing flips with her mom on the field at NRG.

Me and mom in the End Zone 👯🏈💕 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

There have also been a couple of reported sightings around town.

If you spot Lady Gaga or other celebrities this week, share your photos at #khouSB or send them to photos@khou.com

(© 2017 KHOU)