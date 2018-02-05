Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott shares photos of newborn twins

Hillary Scott during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Terry Wyatt, 2017 Getty Images)

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott shared the first photos of her adorable identical twin daughters on Instagram and Facebook Monday.

Hillary and hubby Chris Tyrell welcomed Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Jan. 29.

“Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek,” Scott posted.

© 2018 KHOU-TV