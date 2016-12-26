'Lachey Party of 5': Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcome third child

TV personality Vanessa Minnillo and singer/TV personality Nick Lachey attend the Super Skins Kick Off Party at Hotel 944 featuring Snoop Dogg at The Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach on February 4, 2010. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2010 Getty Images)

"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed!"

Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcomed their third child, Phoenix Robert Lachey, over the holiday weekend, taking to Instagram Monday to break the news.

"We had our Christmas miracle," the actress/TV personality and singer-songwriter wrote in duplicate posts, which showed their newborn son gripping Vanessa's hand. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5"

The couple, who wed in 2011, welcomed their daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey on Jan. 5, 2015, and their eldest son Camden on Sept. 12, 2012.

Nick has previously opened up about how fatherhood impacted him, tellingPeople magazine in May 2013: "I had a lot of expectations for what fatherhood would be because I thought about it for so long but when it happens, it blows your mind every day. This little creature that you created, that looks to you and depends on you, and just brings you so much joy, you just can’t put it into any kind of words. Your kids are the biggest blessing you could ever possibly have in life."

Hence, the emphasis on prioritizing their children as they continue to juggle professional opportunities.

"Nick and I always put our family first," Vanessa told Hollywood Take in December 2015. "If you do that, everything else falls into place. If an opportunity pops up that doesn’t allow our family life or where we can’t be together, then we pass on it. It’s all about time management and prioritizing. You can manage your day because you know you’re doing everything for your family."